Can you imagine finding this in your garden?

Well, one grandad from Warrington thought his three grandchildren were joking around when they rushed to tell him they'd spotted the slippery snake while playing.

Robert Bate, 83, said he had settled down to watch TV one evening when he made the shocking discovery.

He said: "I just thought they were trying to wind me up until they said ‘no granddad there really is a snake outside.' So I went to look and could see he was about a foot long and did not look happy.

“A neighbour was trying to keep a watch on the snake but he kept striking and looked very angry - I was worried about whether he was a danger so we just kept away and called the RSPCA.”

The corn snake was captured by the RSPCA who are still looking for its owners. Credit: RSPCA

The non-venomous corn snake was captured by the animal charity. Animal rescuer Anthony Joynes said: “He was a feisty snake and was striking quite a lot - I think he was hungry and cold.

"So I took him into care overnight and he seemed much brighter having been fed and in a warmer environment.”

The RSPCA says the snake is in good health and could be an escaped pet. They hope the owner will come forward to claim him.

Mr Joynes said: "“The RSPCA would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure, and locked if necessary, when unattended to prevent accidental escape."