Liverpool based teacher shortlisted to top ten to win million dollar prize

A teacher who works with visually impaired children in Liverpool is in the final of the Global Teacher Prize.

David Swanston, deputy principal at St Vincent's School is in contention for winning one million US dollars (£730,000) after making the top 10 for the world's "best teacher" award.

The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, now in its seventh year, was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Mr Swanston has been helping pupils with visual impairments for more than a decade and his approach to teaching is personalised according to their level of vision.

Currently, Mr Swanston is working on the development of rugby specifically for the blind by modelling game play and creating ball prototypes using textures and electronics.

The other nine finalists teach in Argentina, Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Ghana, France, America, Australia and Iran.

The winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on November 10.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

I know just how much teachers can transform lives and I am thrilled to congratulate David on this recognition for his inspirational work." "I am incredibly grateful to him for his innovation in supporting children and young people with visual impairments, helping to ensure they can thrive at school, including through sport. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: "Congratulations to David for reaching the final 10.

"His story clearly highlights the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead - from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics.

"It is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence."