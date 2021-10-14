Manx man takes on 253-mile running challenge for children's charity
An ultra-distance athlete is taking on a challenge that will see him run 253 miles from Holyhead on Anglesey to Cardiff.
James Bassett, from Peel, has entered the race to raise funds for The Children's Centre charity in the Isle of Man.
The Lon Las Ultra event challenges competitors to run without a support car, with no places to rest and all with an added time limit of 88 hours.
Running the route will see James travel the equivalent of 10 consecutive marathons and 20,000ft of climbing.
The last event in 2019 saw only 4 of the 22 competitors finish in the required time.
The Lon Los Ultra
Over 250 miles from Holyhead on Anglesey to Cardiff.
88 hours to finish the race.
Checkpoints roughly every 25 miles.
No support crew, no buddy runners, no walking poles and no headphones.
The Children's Centre is a charity on the Isle of Man focusing on issues surrounding mental health, low self-esteem, additional learning need, bullying, poverty and substance misuse.
A lot of the work is led by volunteers who help support young adults with additional learning needs.
They say they are seeing more referrals to the centre since the start of the pandemic.
James' fundraising page can be found here.