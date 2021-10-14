Peter Andre says he will 'absolutely not' get up and dance to Mysterious Girl

Singer Peter Andre says he will "absolutely not" get up and dance to his 26-year-old hit 'Mysterious Girl' if it comes on in a club.

Andre revealed to ITV Granada Reports that he could not imagine telling people the song was his "jam" and then heading out onto a dance floor.

The song reached No.2 in the charts on its original release, but hit No.1 after a 2004 re-release Credit: Mushroom Records

The star, 48, put his head in his hands when reminded that the song first came out in 1995 joking: "Of course, I was only 5 when I recorded that!"

He spoke as he plays Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel in the musical 'Grease' at Manchester's Opera House Theatre, which will move to Liverpool's Empire Theatre next month.

The singer is playing two roles in the musical, currently on tour