Peter Andre says he will 'absolutely not' get up and dance to Mysterious Girl

Singer Peter Andre says he will "absolutely not" get up and dance to his 26-year-old hit 'Mysterious Girl' if it comes on in a club.

Andre revealed to ITV Granada Reports that he could not imagine telling people the song was his "jam" and then heading out onto a dance floor.

The song reached No.2 in the charts on its original release, but hit No.1 after a 2004 re-release Credit: Mushroom Records

The star, 48, put his head in his hands when reminded that the song first came out in 1995 joking: "Of course, I was only 5 when I recorded that!"

He spoke as he plays Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel in the musical 'Grease' at Manchester's Opera House Theatre, which will move to Liverpool's Empire Theatre next month.