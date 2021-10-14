Why early identification of ADHD is key to helping your child

Play video

About 5% of schoolchildren have ADHD making it one of the most common behavioural disorders in the UK.

Inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness - are just some of the symptoms.

If left untreated it can lead to problems at school, unemployment, criminality, and drug and alcohol dependency so early intervention is crucial.

But many families have a long wait for a diagnosis.

Twins Reuben and Elena were formally diagnosed with ADHD when they were six. Dad Mark says he'd known since they were toddlers. It became even more obvious when the siblings started school.

They weren't able to sit still. Their concentration span was not in line with their peers so they fell behind. We were like zombies as parents. Taking them out, trying to rein them in, running everywhere, it was just chaotic. We just knew we had two children with ADHD. Mark Evans-Guillen

Mark says an early diagnosis was crucial for their family. Given the long waiting times on the NHS and the impact on the twins- Mark paid for a private assessment.

Reuben and Elena now take medication for their ADHD on a school day. They also have a packed schedule of clubs and sporting activities which Mark says helps focus their energy.

Now ten, they like taking part in sponsored treks and challenges and have raised 50 thousand pounds for charity.

I've never once thought of ADHD being a disability. I've just think it makes you a bit different to other people. Reuben Evans-Guillen

I would tell another child who has found out they have ADHD not to worry because I feel ADHD is a sort of a gift. You are more active and you can do some amazing things. Elena Evans-Guillan

The evidence is unequivocal. If you identify ADHD in childhood and give that child the right support- they're less likely to suffer from anxiety and depression in adulthood; they're more likely to achieve their potential in school and they're more likely to have a successful career. Dr Tony Lloyd, ADHD Foundation

Josh Beale is a recent graduate working in PR. He was diagnosed with ADHD while at university. The 22-year-old thinks moving away from home and losing the support he'd always had from school and family kickstarted his condition.

I really struggled with my mental health in second year because I couldn't keep up and I couldn't really regulate my emotions but it wasn't until shortly before my diagnosis we even pondered the possibility of something more than just anxiety and depression Josh Beale

Josh now manages his ADHD with medication and a healthy lifestyle.

It's hoped by raising awareness of ADHD and the importance of early intervention more young people will be given the help they need to flourish and realise their full potential.

