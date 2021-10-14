Are you big fan of Pokémon? Well, this weekend the biggest Pokémon GO event in the UK will take place in the North West.

Thousands of players from across the UK will gather in Sefton Park, in Liverpool, to hunt for some specially released Pokémon who will be hiding in the Grade 1 listed green space.

The park, known for its impressive Palm House, will become the Pokémon GO Safari Zone as part of a global event.

The sold-out occasion will be taking place between Friday 16 October and Sunday 17 October.

What is Pokémon GO?

Pokémon GO is a global phenomenon which has been downloaded more than one billion times.

In simple terms, it is a game that uses your smart phone’s GPS and clock to detect where and when you are in the game and make Pokémon "appear" around you.

It enables players - or 'trainers' - to connect, battle and explore together and also offers up some unique Pokémon experiences.

Two other locations – Philadelphia and St Louis in the US – will also host the event which was originally due to take place in 2020 but had to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

'Trainers' will be able to hunt for augmented reality characters while exploring the popular park.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy , Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “Pokémon GO is one of the most well-known and well played games on the planet.

"For the team to have chosen Liverpool as the home for their biggest ever UK event is yet another sign that no one does major events as well as we do.

“Anyone who has visited the park in the last week will have seen the activity taking place to get ready to welcome the players and I hope everyone who attends the event has a great time.”

All those attending the event are being advised by Liverpool City Council to maintain social distancing and respect fellow players and also park users.