Best Speedway Riders in world head to Manchester

Some of the best speedway riders from around the world will be in Manchester this weekend for the Speedway of Nations Final at the National Speedway Stadium.

The racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday and will involve teams from Great Britain, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, Latvia and France battle it out at the iconic NSS. The stadium, which is home to Belle Vue Aces has a 4,000 capacity and is sold out both days.

Each country must select two senior riders and one under-21 from their five-man squad as they compete to become FIM world champions.

The Brits track their two FIM Speedway Grand Prix stars, triple world champion Tai Woffinden and 2020 European champion Robert Lambert.

Tai Woffinden Credit: Taylor Lanning @lannomedia

British Under-21 champion and Belle Vue Aces rider Tom Brennan is named as their under-21 rider on his home track in Manchester, but his Belle Vue team mate Dan Bewley is overlooked.

The seven sides battle it out over 21 heats on Saturday, followed by another 21 heats on Sunday as each of the countries face each other once on each day. The highest scoring nation over two days earns automatic qualification for the Grand Final, with the second and third-placed sides meeting in the Grand Final Qualifier.

The winning team in that race faces the top-scoring country in the Grand Final for the Speedway of Nations World Title.