Beckie Ramsay says she is 'protecting her son's memory' with the creation of the charity.

The mother of an 13-year-old boy who drowned in a quarry near Chorley ten years ago is launching a foundation in her son's name.

10 years ago Dylan Ramsay went swimming in a disused quarry to cool off, and died within three minutes of being in the water.

Dylan's mum Beckie has campaigned for more awareness around water safety ever since. Beckie says she lives with the guilt of never telling her son about the dangers of cold water shock and has made it her aim to warn other parents and get it on the curriculum. She now goes into schools telling Dylan's story.

Dylan died from cold water shock.

The Doing it For Dylan Foundation, which is being launched in London today, will promote water safety.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharon Davies has been announced as the charity's first patron.

Beckie says education about the dangers of open water is crucial.

Her son Dylan was athletic, sporty and a strong swimmer. But he lacked knowledge about the specific dangers associated with open water, rip tides and cold water shock.

It was a very hot day ten years ago when Dylan had gone swimming in Hilltop Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods with two friends.

The teen was in the water for 20 minutes before he got into some kind of difficulty, the exact details of which are still unknown.

Beckie hopes that the Doing it For Dylan Foundation will create a lasting legacy in her son's name and prevent more tragedies from happening.