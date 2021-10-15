Isle of Man Council of Ministers chosen by new Chief Minister
A new Council of Ministers has been chosen by the Isle of Man's newly-appointed Chief Minister.
The Council of Ministers (COMIN) is made up of eight ministers, all chosen from the 24 members of the House of Keys by the Chief Minister.
The new Ministers are:
Kate Lord-Brennan MHK has been appointed as Minister for the Cabinet Office
Dr Alex Allinson MHK has been appointed as Minister for Enterprise
Julie Edge MHK has been appointed as Minister for Education, Sport and Culture
Clare Barber MHK has been appointed as Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture
Lawrie Hooper MHK has been appointed as Minister for Health and Social Care
Tim Crookall MHK has been appointed as Minister for Infrastructure
Jane Poole-Wilson MHK has been appointed as Minister for Justice and Home Affairs
David Ashford MHK has been appointed as Minister for the Treasury
Jane Poole-Wilson has also been chosen as the deputy Chief Minister for when Alfred Cannan is unavailable.
Further appointments include Daphne Cain MHK, who will chair the Climate Change Transformation Board and Chris Thomas MHK who will chair a new Housing and Community Board.
Alfred Cannan was backed by 14 of the 24 members of the House of Keys to take the top job on Tuesday 12th October.