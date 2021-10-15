Seven people have been arrested in connection with an assault at a tram station in Bury, Greater Manchester at the weekend.

On Sunday (October 10) at around 7pm, officers were called to Radcliffe Metrolink stop on Spring Lane following reports of a disturbance involving two large groups of young people.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a deep cut to his head after being assaulted with a sharp weapon.

He was later taken to hospital, but has since been discharged as his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Three 15-year-old boys were subsequently arrested on Belgrave Street in Radcliffe on suspicion of assault.

They have been interviewed and released on bail.

A further four males were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have since also been released on bail.

Following the assault, officers placed Section 60 ‘stop and search’ powers in the Radcliffe area on Wednesday night (October 13) to prevent further incidents occurring.

Police are continuing to appeal for any information or footage, including CCTV and dashcam footage, connected to the incident.

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins of GMP's Bury District said: "We completely recognise the deep concern this incident has created for the community.

“I want to reassure the public we have a dedicated operation - Op Heliodor - in place to both investigate the original assault and ensure the community is kept safe from further incidents.

"We have additional staff and specialist officers designated to this operation and are actively working with colleagues from our transport unit and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure there is a heightened police presence and patrols across Whitefield and Radcliffe.

"We believe this to have been a targeted incident amongst a group of young boys.

Anyone with information can contact GMP via their website or by calling 0161 856 8172 quoting log 2852 of 10/10/21.

Alternatively details can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.