Tony Cook, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Rescue teams are searching through what is left of a house in Lancashire after it was destroyed by a suspected gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to Kirkby Avenue in Clayton-le-Woods at around 1.30pm to a report a house had collapsed.Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines were at the scene.

A search is now underway, with search and rescue dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue service at the scene.

A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.Road closures are also in place and people are being advised to avoid the area.