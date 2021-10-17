'The centre of our world': Family pay tribute to man killed in Clayton-le-Woods house explosion
The family of a man who died after an explosion in Clayton-le-Woods near Chorley have paid an emotional tribute to him.
Carl Whalley died after a fire tore through the property on Kirkby Avenue on Friday afternoon. His body was found by emergency services after a search.
Mr Whalley, who was 57, had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is now underway.
While a cordon remains around the property, a number of the surrounding roads have reopened and residents have been able to return to their homes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log reference 0756 of October 15th. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 0800 555 111.