The family of a man who died after an explosion in Clayton-le-Woods near Chorley have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Carl Whalley died after a fire tore through the property on Kirkby Avenue on Friday afternoon. His body was found by emergency services after a search.

Mr Whalley, who was 57, had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Carl was a much loved member of the family, we are all devastated by this tragedy and no amount of time will lessen the pain that we are all going through, he was the centre of our world and it has been ripped apart. Family statement

Everything I do in my life I do to make my Mum and Dad proud. I want to carry on in my Dad’s footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever. He taught me everything I know and my life will never be the same without him. Charlotte, Carl's daughter

A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is now underway.

While a cordon remains around the property, a number of the surrounding roads have reopened and residents have been able to return to their homes.

Our investigation into the incident, which we now know was a house fire, is in its early stages and we our working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and associated partner agencies to establish the cause of the incident. “I would like to thank the nearby residents for their patience, especially those who have had to be evacuated from their houses. DCI Zoe Russo of Lancashire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log reference 0756 of October 15th. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 0800 555 111.