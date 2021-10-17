Unions welcome Ford plans to build electric cars in Halewood

Unions have welcomed news that Ford will build electric vehicles at its Halewood plant in Merseyside.

It's a move that will secure hundreds of jobs on Merseyside.

This investment is excellent news for the highly skilled workforce at Halewood as it secures the future of the plant. It is absolutely imperative that the government does not see this investment as a one off but supports similar schemes to ensure the entire UK automotive industry experiences a smooth transition in the move to build electric vehicles. Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary

It's thought that the investment will protect around 500 jobs at the Halewood plant and there is the prospect of between 400–700 jobs being created.

It comes after Ford took full ownership of a transmissions plant on the south Liverpool site in March. The deal was touted as a show of confidence in UK car manufacturing, amid worries over the future of the nearby Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port.

The union has been working behind the scenes to ensure that the jobs of our members at Halewood were protected. Unite is absolutely dedicated to protect the jobs, pay and conditions of all our members and is working to ensure that similar projects are adopted throughout the UK’s world class automotive sector. Des Quinn, Unite National Officer