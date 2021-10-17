Unions welcome Ford plans to build electric cars in Halewood

Unions have welcomed news that Ford will build electric vehicles at its Halewood plant in Merseyside.
It's a move that will secure hundreds of jobs on Merseyside.
It's thought that the investment will protect around 500 jobs at the Halewood plant and there is the prospect of between 400–700 jobs being created.
It comes after Ford took full ownership of a transmissions plant on the south Liverpool site in March. The deal was touted as a show of confidence in UK car manufacturing, amid worries over the future of the nearby Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port.