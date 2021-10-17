Woman dies and two men seriously injured in Queensway tunnel crash

A woman has died and two men are seriously injured after a crash inside the Queensway tunnel in Merseyside in the early hours of Sunday. The collision involved a taxi and an Audi S3, which was travelling from Liverpool towards Birkenhead, just before 12.30am. The male driver and female passenger of the Audi sustained multiple injuries in the collision. They were taken to hospital where the woman, who was in her 20s, died.The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries. He was also transferred to hospital where he remains.

The incident is currently under investigation and I would ask anyone who saw anything prior to the collision which could assist our enquiries to get in touch. It is believed that prior to entering the tunnel the Audi had been in collision with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout. We are currently examining a number of lines of enquiry. Inspector Mark Worrel

If you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam or other footage contact Merseyside Police on (0151) 777 5747, email: rpiu@merseyside.police.uk, or via @MerPolCC on Twitter, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 21000720520.