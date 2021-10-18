An investigation has been launched following the death of an electrical engineer who was stuck by a vehicle as he worked on a pavement near Rochdale.

The man in his 30s was hit on Featherstall Road in Littleborough at around 11.47 on Sunday (17th October).

A second engineer in his 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was also hit.

Initial police enquiries have established that a vehicle had come off the road and collided with the victims. No arrests have been made.

The collision left thousands of residents and businesses without power for around four hours, leading police to declare a major incident.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz, GMPs tactical commander, said: "This has been a terrible incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends who have lost their loved one in tragic circumstances."As a result of this incident, around 2000 homes and businesses in the area were without electricity for around four hours and a major incident response was declared.''

A spokesperson for Electricity North West added: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the serious road traffic incident in Littleborough this afternoon has resulted in the fatality of one of our colleagues, and injury to another, who were working on site."Customers’ power supplies were removed in the area for safety reasons while we supported emergency services."Our thoughts are with our colleagues’ families and friends at this tragic time.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact GMPs Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 1338 of October 17, 2021.