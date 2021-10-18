A house collapse in Clayton-le-Woods where a man died was not caused by faulty gas mains or service pipes, a gas emergency service has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Kirkby Avenue in Clayton-le-Woods on Friday afternoon (October 15) following reports that a house had collapsed.

Residents were evacuated after it was thought to have been caused by a 'suspected gas explosion.

Carl Whalley, 57, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Cadent, previously known as National Grid Gas Distribution, is responsible for the underground gas distribution pipes which transports gas into people's homes in the Clayton-le-Woods area.

The service provider said that an investigation found the gas mains and service pipes 'did not contribute to or cause' the incident.

Jenny Moten, Director of Cadent’s North West Network said: "Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the explosion in Kirkby Avenue. The matter now lies with the police for further investigation".

Scene of house collapse Credit: ITV Granada

Floral tributes have been left close to the scene, and over the weekend Mr Whalley's family released a tribute saying: "Carl was a much loved member of the family, we are all devastated by this tragedy and no amount of time will lessen the pain that we are all going through, he was the centre of our world".

They have now set up an online JustGiving page to help cover the costs of Carl's funeral.They said: "As you may have heard Carl Whalley passed away yesterday during the gas fire explosion at our family home. We have lost everything."We appreciate all the kindness and support that the local community has offered us, it really does mean alot during these difficult times. We would also like to thank the local emergency services for their support."We do not know the cause of the explosion and it will be weeks/months until we find out what actually happened."As a family we are devastated, Carl was such a caring, funny and loveable figure. He would do anything for anyone and he did not deserve this."We aren’t allowed back to our house and as you have probably seen there is nothing to go back to. We would appreciate and donation however large or small it may be, it would go along way towards funeral costs."

Everything I do in my life I do to make my Mum and Dad proud. I want to carry on in my Dad’s footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever. He taught me everything I know and my life will never be the same without him. Charlotte, Carl Whalley's daughter

Residents have since been able to return to their homes although a cordon remains around Mr Whalley’s property.

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire Service are carrying out a joint investigation to establish what caused the fire and subsequent collapse of the house, and have asked for anyone with information to share on the incident to get in touch with them.

DCI Zoe Russo of Lancashire Police said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Whalley’s family at this deeply distressing time.

“Our investigation into the incident, which we now know was a house fire, is in its early stages and we are working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and associated partner agencies to establish the cause of the incident.