Great Britain are Speedway World Champions for the first time since 1989, after an incredible weekend at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

More than 15,000 people passed through the gates at the Stadium, home to the Belle Vue Aces, for the Speedway of Nations.

Belle Vue Aces rider Dan Bewley was the hero as Great Britain won the Grand Final 5-4 to jubilant scenes at the NSS.

Despite being beaten by Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik, Great Britain filled second and third place after Maciej Janowski crashed on the first lap.

Play video

It was a huge night for Belle Vue Ace's Dan Bewley who was brought in to replace Tai Woffinden after he was injured in a crash on Saturday, 16 October.

Dan, who's ridden for Belle Vue Aces for six years, said: "It was an incredible feeling.

"Once I saw Pole Magic Janowski had fallen, I knew we’d done it but still had to stay on for three laps.

"I must admit it felt like I’d forgotten how to ride a bike. My arms went weak knowing we were on the verge of gold".

It’s very special to have won the Speedway of Nations on my home track and where I started, in front of the fans who have supported me from day one. This is for the fans of Great Britain Dan Bewley, Speedway Rider

This victory is a ringing endorsement for Belle Vue, as another of the Aces was part of the team which picked up the title.

The last time Great Britain were Speedway World Champions was in the World Team Cup Final in 1989 when none of this year’s winning team were born.