Report by Paul Crone, ITV News

It's perhaps one of Greater Manchester's better kept secrets.

Unknown to all but a lucky few in Middleton is a menagerie of meerkats, alpacas, wallabies, armadillos and now...pink flamingoes.

They're all housed at the town's campus of Hopwood Hall College where Animal Management students learn about their complex behaviour and breeding habits.

In total Hopwood Hall now has around 700 animals from 100 species, eight of which are endangered and three are extinct in the wild.

The 37 flamingoes, usually found in more exotic climes of France, Spain, Portugal, Africa and Asia minor, are a new addition to the campus - along with a sandy beach to help them feel right at home.

Wallabies at Hopwood Hall

We have meerkats, alpacas, a troop of wallabies, armadillos and all kinds of other weird and wonderful creatures but the flamingos are a wonderful addition, they are such incredibly beautiful creatures. Lisa Vincent, Hopwood Hall College and University Centre

The male flamingoes can grow to around 5ft, with females being shorter, and their average life span is around 60 years old.

Lisa said they expect to start seeing the birds begin to breed in April to May next year.

Meerkats at Hopwood Hall

They will provide an excellent opportunity for research for our University Centre’s Animal Management students as they have very complex behaviours socially and in breeding. Our students will help to prepare the breeding area, and will make sure the sand on our new beach is kept raked, amongst other husbandry tasks. Lisa Vincent, Hopwood Hall

As well as providing BTECs, T-Levels and HNDs, Hopwood Hall also has an Animal Academy - week long adventures for 13-16 year olds that want to work with animals.