A flock of flamingoes find a new home in Middleton - but there's no need to make a flap about it
Report by Paul Crone, ITV News
It's perhaps one of Greater Manchester's better kept secrets.
Unknown to all but a lucky few in Middleton is a menagerie of meerkats, alpacas, wallabies, armadillos and now...pink flamingoes.
They're all housed at the town's campus of Hopwood Hall College where Animal Management students learn about their complex behaviour and breeding habits.
In total Hopwood Hall now has around 700 animals from 100 species, eight of which are endangered and three are extinct in the wild.
The 37 flamingoes, usually found in more exotic climes of France, Spain, Portugal, Africa and Asia minor, are a new addition to the campus - along with a sandy beach to help them feel right at home.
The male flamingoes can grow to around 5ft, with females being shorter, and their average life span is around 60 years old.
Lisa said they expect to start seeing the birds begin to breed in April to May next year.
As well as providing BTECs, T-Levels and HNDs, Hopwood Hall also has an Animal Academy - week long adventures for 13-16 year olds that want to work with animals.