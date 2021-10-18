The House of Commons will "come together" on Monday to pay tribute to MP Sir David Amess in a "show of unity", the Commons Speaker and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said.

The Commons will meet on Monday afternoon where tributes for Sir David, who was fatally stabbed in his constituency on Friday, will take place for most of the afternoon and then a church service.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sir Lindsay said: "We need nicer politics across the world. What we've got to have is more respect and tolerance for each other. We have to recognise that we may have political differences but we don't have to use anger."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Good Morning Britain.

Sir David was stabbed while meeting constituents on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British citizen, was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned by counter-terror police. The Met has confirmed the stabbing was a terrorist incident.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Today is a sad day, it's been a very dark weekend, but let's see something nice come out of the tragic death of our great friend Sir David Amess."