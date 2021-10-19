Airport evacuated after report of 'suspicious package' found in terminal
Passengers have been evacuated from Manchester Airport's terminal two after the report of a 'suspicious package'.
People inside the terminal building reported on social media that were being moved across the building.
In a statement the airport described it as 'a controlled evacuation...as per standard procedure'.
Greater Manchester Police is managing the incident.
It's understood they have closed some roads around the area and a corden is in place.
Flights due to operate in and out of T2 are believed to have been diverted to terminal one as a result of the incident.
Passengers at the airport are being advised to check the terminal screens for more information.