Airport evacuated after report of 'suspicious package' found in terminal

Passengers have been evacuated from Manchester Airport's terminal two after the report of a 'suspicious package'.

People inside the terminal building reported on social media that were being moved across the building.

In a statement the airport described it as 'a controlled evacuation...as per standard procedure'.

Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure. We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible. Manchester Aiport

Greater Manchester Police is managing the incident.

It's understood they have closed some roads around the area and a corden is in place.

Police were called with a report of a suspicious package in Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport at around 3.20pm today (19 October 2021). The terminal has been evacuated as per standard procedure and a cordon has been put in place as a safety precaution while an assessment is carried out." Greater Manchester Police

Flights due to operate in and out of T2 are believed to have been diverted to terminal one as a result of the incident.

Passengers at the airport are being advised to check the terminal screens for more information.