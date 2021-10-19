The North West’s top midwife is encouraging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine as new data shows that nearly 20% of the most critically ill Covid patients are unvaccinated pregnant women.

Sue Stansfield, Chief Midwife for NHS England and NHS Improvement (North West) has spoken out to reassure women that the vaccine is safe and effective during pregnancy and is recommended by clinicians and charities.

She said: “The COVID-19 vaccine can help keep you and your baby out of hospital. If you are pregnant and haven’t yet had your Covid vaccine we advise you to get it as soon as possible. You can get the vaccination at any time in your pregnancy. The vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women at any time in their pregnancy.”

Last week it was revealed that, since July, one in five Covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine have been expectant mums who have not had their first jab. Pregnant women have been treated with a therapy, called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), used only when a patient’s lungs are so damaged by Covid that a ventilator cannot maintain oxygen levels.

Data from Public Health England shows that over 81,000 pregnant women have received the first dose of the life-saving Covid jab, and around 65,000 have received their second dose.