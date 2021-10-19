Athletico Madrid boss hails Mo Salah "extraordinary"

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has described Liverpool's Mo Salah as "extraordinary" ahead of tonight's Champions League match between the two sides.

Salah has scored in each of his past eight games for Liverpool, prompting boss Jurgen Klopp to label him "the best" player in the world.

Diego Simeone, Athletico Madrid coach Credit: PA Images

"All I care about really is Liverpool but Mohamed Salah is an extraordinary player, who has been playing at a fantastic level for the last few years with Liverpool and his national team," said the Atletico coach.

Mo Salah has scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool Credit: PA Images

Liverpool are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season and are top of Group B in the Champions League with two wins from two.

A return to the Wanda Metropolitano, the scene of their 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham, is likely to prove their toughest challenge yet.