Fire disrupts busy town centre

A building fire has forced a busy St Helens road to close as crews work at the scene.

Police have closed Church Street, from George Street to Parr Street, while fire crews battle the blaze.

In a tweet, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service say crews from six fire engines are in attendance.

A Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews were alerted at 12.49pm on Tuesday 19 th October and on scene at 12.54pm.

"The fire has been located on the ground floor of a three storey disused building approx. 20m x 20m.

"Two teams of two firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus, both using thermal imaging cameras and hose reel jets to assist with firefighting activities.

"Merseyside Police are also in attendance assisting with traffic management..."