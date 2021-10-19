Play video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

A five-year-old boy has raised over £6,500 during a golfing challenge in memory of his dad David who died after complications with a heart transplant.

George Hughes has hit over 300 golf balls in two hours at Trafford Golf Centre in aid of the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association.

The Wigan schoolboy was just 18-months-old when he lost his dad.

George was just 18-months old when his father, David, died after a heart transplant complication. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It was George's grandad, Tony, who originally introduced him to golf.

Following David's death, Tony bought George a set of plastic golf clubs and would often take him to Wigan Golf Club to practice his skills.

George is now able to drive the ball more than 100 yards and continues to practice his skills with his golf coach at Trafford Golf Centre.

You could see he had a swing, so we went to the golf club and he picked it up and absolutely loves it. Tony Sedgwick

George's mum, Louise is now training to become an organ transplant nurse.

Since David passed away, the family have raised over £53,000 in his memory and continue to raise awareness of organ donation.