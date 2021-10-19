Manchester City star's gesture to grieving family

Man City's Jack Grealish has paid tribute to a 'beautiful' young woman killed in a car crash in the Queensway tunnel.

Paige Rice, 22, died in hospital after she was a passenger in a car which collided with a taxi in the Queensway tunnel on Sunday morning

The Queensway Tunnel was closed following the collision on Sunday morning

Jack Grealish Credit: PA Images

The Manchester City star took to his Instagram, writing "RIP Paige" underneath a family photo released following her death.

He also added a broken heart emoji.

Grealish has also donated £5,000 towards a fundraiser for Paige's family. It is understood Grealish, 26, did not know Paige, but it is believed he reached out to one of her friends and offered to help fundraise.

Paige Rice, pictured with her mum Clare and brother Tyler

Paige's mum, Claire Rice, described her daughter as "just so full of life" and "a beautiful woman inside and out."

She said her friends, as well as her 18-year-old brother Tyler, are all devastated at the news of her death.

Paige Rice who is from Birmingham was in an Audi that was in a collision at a roundabout before it hit a taxi in the Queensway tunnel between Liverpool and the Wirral on Sunday.

A man in his 20s who was driving the Audi remains critically injured, while the taxi driver is in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Merseyside Police are investigating the collision.

Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell, from Merseyside Police, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who died and those who were injured in this collision.

"The incident is currently under investigation and I would ask anyone who saw anything prior to the collision which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

"It is believed that prior to entering the tunnel the Audi had been in collision with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout.

"We are currently examining a number of lines of enquiry."