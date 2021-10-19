Police officer charged with sexual offences against children

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with a string of child sexual offences.

Detective Constable Lee Cunliffe, 40, is accused of two counts of arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He is also charged with one count each of possession and distribution of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child as well as two counts of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

GMP Headquarters Credit: PA Images

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2020 and September 2020.

Greater Manchester Police says the officer was arrested in December 2020 and has been suspended ever since.