Stockport becomes new Covid hotspot

A new neighbourhood has overtaken Trafford to become Greater Manchester's biggest Covid-19 hotspot.

While Trafford is still dominating the ten major hotspots, Heaton Moor in Stockport have taken the top spots, followed by Cheadle Hulme South East.

Parts of Bolton, Bury, Manchester and Salford are recording the lowest infection rates.

Covid testing site Credit: PA Images

The 20 areas of the region that are continuing to be worst and least hit by the virus have been revealed, with infection rates continuing to top a thousand in several locations.

The hotspot map charts the number of positive test results in each neighbourhood across the country using government data.

It shows the number of infections per local area, broken down into neighbourhoods containing roughly 7,000 people.

The number of new cases is then used to calculate the infection rate per 100,000 people.

Heaton Moor in Stockport has become the worst hit area, according to the latest data in the week to October 13.

It recorded an infection rate of 1,282.1 per 100,000 people - with 82 new cases.

Second highest is Cheadle Hulme South East, also in Stockport.

The localised infection rate there was 1,107.6 after 81 people tested positive.

In third place is Urmston West in Trafford, which has been in the top ten for several weeks.

At the other end of the scale Burnden and Great Lever in Bolton has the region's lowest infection rate at 65.7 per 100,000 people.

It recorded just six cases, down 16 from the week before.