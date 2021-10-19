By Mike Hall

When Rugby League player Terry Newton took his own life in 2010, the sport was left in shock and mourning.

Now, 11 years on from his death, it is believed his story has saved more than 200 lives.

That is according to Terry's friend and former teammate, Danny Sculthorpe.

Danny has faced his own mental health issues and has spent the last decade sharing his - and Terry's - story with professional Rugby League players across the country as part of his work with State of Mind.

The charity was set up in the wake of Newton's death with the aim of promoting positive mental health among sportsmen and women, fans and wider communities, and ultimately to prevent suicide.

"We've spoken to nearly a quarter of a million people in the last 10 years," said Danny.

"And we've been told at least 200 times that we've changed someone's mind on taking their own life, which is absolutely amazing. And if I can do this job for the next 20 years and save one life, then I believe it's job done."

Danny Sculthorpe delivers a mental health presentation to players at Crosfields ARLFC Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Granada Reports joined Danny at Crosfields Amateur Rugby League Club in Warrington to see his powerful and moving presentation.

Having delivered talks to all professional Rugby League clubs, the Terry Newton Grass Roots Project will now see Danny and the State of Mind team visit amateur clubs in the hope of identifying a Mental Health Champion at each.

I just want to be that role model and let people know they can come and approach me and speak to me about anything - Matt Barber, Crosfields ARLFC

Player Matt Barber has now taken on that role at Crosfields, a club mourning the loss of coach Liam Walsh, who took his life during the Covid pandemic.

"No one ever sees anything like that coming," said Matt. "So it did knock a lot of people for six. People smile and laugh but at the other end of the spectrum they really hurt. And inside it's so hard to see in people.

"I just want to be that role model and let people know they can come and approach me and speak to me about anything, whether it be rugby, mental health, the Warrington score or anything like that....just to be there and just to speak to people."

