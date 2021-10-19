Two arrested after 4x4 rams police car after high speed chase

A Land Rover ended up almost on top of the bonnet of a police car after a dramatic high speed police chase in Greater Manchester.

Two men have been arrested after the incident in Sale, Trafford, on Tuesday lunchtime. One of the police officers involved was injured but not seriously hurt.

Police officers were patrolling Taunton Road in Sale in a marked vehicle, when a Landrover made off at speed, and failed to stop for them.

Officers then began a pursuit and the Landrover proceeded to ram the police car on Manor Avenue, before making off again.

The pursuit continued to Dartford Road in Urmston.

The Landrover then proceeded to ram the police vehicle again, causing significant damage to the police car and a second parked vehicle.

An officer has sustained injuries to his arm.

Inspector Matthew Harvey from GMP's Trafford District, said it was 'fortunate' that the injuries were not more grave.

Police officers shouldn't have to face these kind of dangers whilst on duty, and the road should be a safe place for all drivers. Inspector Matthew Harvey from GMP's Trafford District

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The occupants of the Land Rover then made off on foot in the direction of the train tracks nearby.

Following a search of the area, a 22-year-old man was arrested at Chassen Road train station on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody for questioning.

A second man, aged 33, has also been arrested for burglary, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment, where his condition is currently being assessed.