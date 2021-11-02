Manchester has the UK's most 'Instagrammable' Christmas Market, a survey has found.

That means the festive market, in Albert Square, is the one people are most likely to want to take selfies at - and upload them onto Instagram.

Experts, Design Bundle, analysed the social media platform to discover which Xmas market is the UK's most hash tagged.

And it found Manchester Christmas Market 'sleighed' London and Bath with a whopping 48,300 hashtags to date.

With past years seeing more than nine million visitors throughout the festive season, there will be huge opportunities for social media sharing this year.

The Christmas market with the second highest number of hashtags is Edinburgh’s, with 40,900 hashtags - last year it welcomed 2.6 million visitors despite the pandemic.

Manchester's market runs from 12 November until 22 December.

Credit: PA

See the full Top 10 Instagrammable Christmas markets below: