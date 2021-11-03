Bee Gees star Sir Barry Gibb has been honoured on a new set of stamps in the Isle of Man.

The last surviving member of legendary group, he was born in the Isle of Man’s capital Douglas, in 1946, along with his two brothers and band members, Robin and Maurice.

He lived on the Island until 1955 before the family moved first to Manchester, then emigrated to Australia in 1958 before returning to the UK in ‘67.

Credit: PA

A statement announcing the stamps hailed the 75-year-old’s “peerless musical career” and “tireless charitable work”.The seven stamps show Sir Barry at various stages of his career.One shows him on the set of the 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while another is of him on stage at Glastonbury in 2017.Others show him at home and on stage in locations around the world.

Credit: PA

Sir Barry said: “I’m very proud of my Manx roots.“I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.

The stamps will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins at the request of Sir Barry.

