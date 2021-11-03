Visiting has been temporarily suspended for two weeks at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport due to high Covid-19 infection rates.

It means family members will only be able to see patients in exceptional circumstances.

The hospital says requests for visits will be treated on a case-by-case basis and must be made in advance.

The coronavirus infection rate is currently 439.5 cases per 100,000 people in Stockport.

The suspension is for a two-week period and starts on Wednesday, 3 November.

The trust says this will be reviewed regularly and that they will keep the public informed of any changes.

Health bosses say the decision 'has not been made lightly' and recognise that this may cause distress.

Two partners are still allowed for maternity users during birth; and one dedicated visitor at a time on the labour ward is allowed at times other than birth.

These visitors are still allowed providing they have taken a lateral flow test and the result is negative.

Credit: PA

On the children’s ward, only one parent or guardian can visit a child unless there are special circumstances. No siblings or young people under the age of 16 should visit.

In the emergency department, no adult patients are allowed a visitor, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

One parent or guardian can stay with a patient in the childre`s emergency department

More information can be found here.

