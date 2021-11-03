Play video

Watch former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland speaks to Gamal and Elaine about why he's supporting the Make Talk Your Goal campaign.

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland is using his experiences of battling depression to encourage boys and young men to open up about their mental health.

The football star, 40, has spoken openly about the mental health problems that plagued the final years of his career, which led to a brief stay at a rehabilitation centre in 2019.

Chris said he started to struggle with his mental health back in 2012, not long after he left Wigan Athletic to join Sheffield Wednesday.

I missed home a lot, and I hated that I was missing out on really important moments in my family life. At first, I didn’t realise that it was my mental health that was suffering because it just wasn’t something that you heard or spoke about much, especially in my world. So I kept it to myself and struggled for around five years and that was a really low time for me. Chris Kirkland

Chris Kirkland pictured in 2004 playing for Liverpool. Credit: Press Association

Chris added: “I decided that enough was enough, and after covering it up for so long and trying to gloss over the issues, it reached a crisis point where there was no other option but to get help. That was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

No longer ashamed or embarrassed of his struggles, Chris hopes that by sharing his own harrowing story, he can encourage the next generation to speak out and seek help.

And he has now teamed up with Edge Hill University and St Bede’s Catholic High School in Ormskirk, Lancashire, to launch Make Talk Your Goal.

The campaign will see leading speakers from the world of sport and the arts promote conversations around mental health among boys and young men.

A team of researchers from the University will go on placement at St Bede’s to evaluate the impact of the programme on its students, before it is rolled out to schools across the country.

The past two years have been incredibly tough on people’s mental health. The pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions have been particularly challenging for school kids, who have experienced so much disruption to their routines and being away from their friends for long periods of time. Chris Kirkland

Chris Kirkland speaking to students at Edge Hill University Credit: Edge Hill University

Chris said: “Make Talk Your Goal wants to reach out to young people, particularly young lads because we know that men often don’t speak out as much as women, and make them feel comfortable to talk about their mental health. ”

Chris recalls being approached by the chaplain at St Bede’s, near his home in Lancashire, to develop a unique mental health programme for their students after several boys reported experiencing mental health problems.

After sharing his own story with a group of students, the feedback he received has led to Chris extending the programme for all boys at the school.

Dr Bridget Mawtus, a Lecturer in Children, Young People and Families at Edge Hill, will lead the research evaluation of the programme.

Dr Mawtus said: “It’s been eye-opening to witness the impact the programme has had on the students at St Bede’s, particularly because we know that young men are significantly more likely to suffer extreme consequences of poor mental health."

Now more than ever, the mental health of our young people is under pressure after the disruption caused by the pandemic and the strain it has placed on their education and socialising. Dr Bridget Mawtus, lecturer in Children, Young People and Families at Edge Hill

