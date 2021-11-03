If an 'onion bomb' firework does this to a test dummy, what could it do to you?
Firework safety experts are warning of the danger of 'onion bomb' fireworks, after a teenager from Oldham almost lost his hand to one.
Rio Diveney, 16, lit the huge industrial-style firework after a friend gave it to him. The explosion knocked him out for 20 seconds and left his hand, he says, "in pieces."
He and his Dad, Ricky, are desperate to ensure others do not come off worse.
The teenager spent four nights in hospital and will need months of further treatment before the use of his hand is restored.
Firefighters say anyone wanting to put on a display at home should only buy fireworks from reputable dealers and follow the firework safety code or, better yet, go to an organised public display.
Paul Duggan, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, knows all too well that misuse of fireworks leads to serious injuries every year.
Rio's apprenticeship as a joiner is now on hold, and he cannot attend college, while he is undergoing physiotherapy. He says he knows he is lucky to be alive.
You can see Rio's full story below. WARNING: Contains graphic images of injuries.
What is the Firework Safety Code?
Ideally attend an organised display
Fireworks must not be sold to any person under the age of 18
Buy fireworks marked CE
Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and use them one at a time
Read and follow the instructions on each firework
Light the fireworks at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back
Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
Never return to a firework once it has been lit
Never put fireworks in your pocket
Never throw fireworks
Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves
Keep a bucket of water nearby at all times
Alcohol and fireworks do not mix and may lead to injury
Keep pets indoors