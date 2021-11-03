If an 'onion bomb' firework does this to a test dummy, what could it do to you?

Firework safety experts are warning of the danger of 'onion bomb' fireworks, after a teenager from Oldham almost lost his hand to one.

Rio Diveney, 16, lit the huge industrial-style firework after a friend gave it to him. The explosion knocked him out for 20 seconds and left his hand, he says, "in pieces."

He and his Dad, Ricky, are desperate to ensure others do not come off worse.

The teenager spent four nights in hospital and will need months of further treatment before the use of his hand is restored.

Safety experts warn the industrial fireworks are 'not something to be messed around with'

Firefighters say anyone wanting to put on a display at home should only buy fireworks from reputable dealers and follow the firework safety code or, better yet, go to an organised public display.

Paul Duggan, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, knows all too well that misuse of fireworks leads to serious injuries every year.

Rio's apprenticeship as a joiner is now on hold, and he cannot attend college, while he is undergoing physiotherapy. He says he knows he is lucky to be alive.

You can see Rio's full story below. WARNING: Contains graphic images of injuries.

What is the Firework Safety Code?

  • Ideally attend an organised display

  • Fireworks must not be sold to any person under the age of 18

  • Buy fireworks marked CE

  • Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and use them one at a time

  • Read and follow the instructions on each firework

  • Light the fireworks at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

  • Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

  • Never return to a firework once it has been lit

  • Never put fireworks in your pocket

  • Never throw fireworks

  • Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

  • Keep a bucket of water nearby at all times

  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix and may lead to injury

  • Keep pets indoors