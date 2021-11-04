COP26 event takes place in Runcorn
Runcorn played host to an official COP26 climate conference event.
Political leaders, industry bosses and registered guests discussed how the North West can meet its climate change targets.
Whilst the UK Government wants the country to reach Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050, leaders in the North West think the region can do so ten years ahead of schedule in 2040.
The event, titled 'Powering the Green Industrial Revolution took place at The Heath, Runcorn.
The North West is one of the biggest carbon emitters in the UK and regional leaders want to lead the way in a new green industrial revolution.
The event showcased some of the 'innovative' projects planned for the region such as those to harness tidal power via the Mersey Tidal Power project.
The scheme would see a barrage built across the river that could power up to one million homes. There are also plans to decarbonise industries by creating and distributing hydrogen via the HyNet North West project.
The Encirc glass container factory in Cheshire makes two billion bottles a year and just one example of an industry leading the way in decarbonisation.
A follow-up event will take place in Manchester next Tuesday focusing on new sources of sustainable fuel and electricity.