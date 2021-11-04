COP26 event takes place in Runcorn

Play video

Runcorn played host to an official COP26 climate conference event.

Political leaders, industry bosses and registered guests discussed how the North West can meet its climate change targets.

Whilst the UK Government wants the country to reach Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050, leaders in the North West think the region can do so ten years ahead of schedule in 2040.

One of the reason I think we are able to do this is because we have the vision, secondly we've got the skills and thirdly we've got the ability and desire to work together. Clare Hayward MBE, Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership

The event, titled 'Powering the Green Industrial Revolution took place at The Heath, Runcorn.

The North West is one of the biggest carbon emitters in the UK and regional leaders want to lead the way in a new green industrial revolution.

40 million Tonnes of carbon dioxide produced in the North West every year.

The event showcased some of the 'innovative' projects planned for the region such as those to harness tidal power via the Mersey Tidal Power project.

The scheme would see a barrage built across the river that could power up to one million homes. There are also plans to decarbonise industries by creating and distributing hydrogen via the HyNet North West project.

The Encirc glass container factory in Cheshire makes two billion bottles a year and just one example of an industry leading the way in decarbonisation.

We're looking to replace as much of the gas we use with hydrogen and look at how we can convert hydrogen to electricity to power our furnaces in the future. There's lots of work to be done but we believe it's possible as soon as the middle of this decade. Oliver Harry, Encirc

The area is blessed with one of the largest tidal ranges not only in the UK but in the world. We've got spring tides going up to ten and eleven metres so the potential energy available from that is not insignificant. Shaun Benzon, Mersey Tidal Project

A follow-up event will take place in Manchester next Tuesday focusing on new sources of sustainable fuel and electricity.