David Turner was jailed for ten years after killing a teenager while drink-driving. Credit: Lancashire Police

A drink-driver who had consumed 10 pints and two shots before mowing down and killing a student has been jailed.

David Turner, 31, was driving at 'motorway speeds' of between 50-60mph in a 20mph zone when his Audi S3 ploughed into teenager Gabriel Fields.

The 19-year-old Salford University student suffered multiple injuries and died shortly after the crash on Saturday 4 July 2020 on Station Road in Kirkham, Lancashire.

Turner, of Lytham, had been drinking all afternoon when he decided to get behind the wheel with three passengers in his car.

He lost control of his Audi before mounting the pavement and hitting Gabriel. His body was thrown on to a grassed area and the car crashed into a bench and tree.

In an emotional statement, Gabriel's mum Jacqueline Blache-Rostron said: “Gabe was a kind, gentle, smart and funny young man. Gabe was a son, brother and friend to many."

Gabriel Fields, 19, was a psychology student at Salford University. Credit: Lancashire Police

One of Turner’s passengers suffered a number of serious injuries and the other two passengers sustained less serious injuries.

He admitted one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Turner was sentenced to 10 years in jail at Preston Crown Court for death by dangerous driving, 16 months to run concurrently for serious injury by dangerous driving, and a five-year driving ban.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Constabulary, said Gabriel’s death was 'totally unnecessary.'

Turner lost control of the car after consuming 12 alcoholic drinks. Credit: Lancashire Police

He said: "It happened because of David Turner’s complete disregard for the drink driving laws and because he drove so selfishly fast that he lost control of the car.

“My thoughts today remain with all of Gabriel’s loved ones and I hope that today’s sentence can bring them at least some comfort.”

Jacqueline Blache-Rostron said nothing prepares you to lose a child.

Adding: "You will never see him again, you will never hug him again, you will never tell him that you love him again and you will never tell him how proud you are of him.

"All because of the actions of that man.”

Gabriel’s step-dad Adam Rostron said: “I have had the privilege of being Gabriel’s step-father and friend for 10 years. I could not have asked for a better son.

"If I can be more like Gabriel then I know I will be better for it.

"I am sad and angry that I will not have the opportunity, as Gabriel grew older, for us to be best friends as adults, something I had always said and knew would happen."