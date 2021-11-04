Play video

A zoo in the North West has successfully hatched one of the world's rarest birds in a bid to prevent their extinction.

There are fewer than 200 red-billed curassows remaining in the wild, and experts say the species is on the verge of dying out completely.

Now, conservationists at Chester Zoo have welcomed two precious, 'plum-sized' chicks, after their eggs were carefully incubated for 30 days.

Andrew Owen, Curator of Birds at the zoo, said: “This is such a significant moment for us, and for the species.

"When we saw that the parents had produced eggs we were overjoyed, but we quickly noticed that the female wasn’t sitting on them and, with the birds being so rare, we just couldn’t take any chances."

Chester is one of the UK's largest zoos and the only one caring for this species of bird.

Conservationists say the new arrivals will play a vital role in a global conservation-breeding programme that is working to prevent their extinction.

Andrew continued: “These magnificent birds are on the verge of becoming extinct in the wild, with estimates of less than 200 left in the wild.

"For that reason, these two chicks are very important additions to the global population and the conservation efforts to help save this unique species from extinction.”

Why are red-billed curassows endangered?

The species is on the verge of becoming extinct - a result of deforestation and hunting in its native Brazil.Red-billed curassows can live to the age of 20 and are restricted to tiny areas of the Atlantic Rainforest.

They have also been hunted for meat by local people, dogs, big cats and eagles.

Adult red-billed curassows are mostly black, but their chicks are a speckled brown, which helps to camouflage them from predators in the dappled leaves of the rainforest.