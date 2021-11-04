Hospital trust asks people to avoid A&E after 148 patients waited for care

Doctors at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust are asking people to stay away from A&E, unless they have a serious or life-threatening condition.

The trust, which includes Royal Blackburn and Burnley General hospitals, had 148 people waiting for emergency care at one point on Wednesday.

Play video

It has posted a series of pleas online urging those seeking urgent care to consider whether a hospital is the best place for that, or whether they should contact NHS 111 for other options.

Medics have asked patients to understand that, despite what are described as "very long" waiting times, they are doing their best to see everyone "quickly."

Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Gilligan, added that they want people to "take every effort" to protect themselves including getting vaccinated, maintaining good hand hygiene and social distancing.

All of our services are under significant pressure including very high demand for urgent and emergency care and our staff continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to see people as quickly as possible and according to clinical need. Sharon Gilligan, Chief Operating Officer, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust