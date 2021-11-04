Spectacular aurora lights up the skies of the Isle of Man

Play video

The timelapse video was captured by photographer, Dave Corkish.

Residents in the north of the Isle of Man have been treated to a spectacle in the sky as an aurora was spotted by many overnight.

Others were able to capture the lights from their own homes.

Steve was able to see the lights from his home. Credit: Steve Craine

Taken at around 10:00pm from Mooragh Prom in the Isle of Man. Credit: Gareth Pinckard

The lights were seen by many in the north of the Isle of Man. Credit: Russell Moore

The lights seen from the Mountain Road towards the north of the Island. Credit: Richard Dickens

What is an aurora?

The aurora is often described as a colourful display of lights in the sky and is sometimes also referred to as the 'northern lights'.

It occurs when particles from the sun interact with gases in the atmosphere.

This particular light show is usually best seen from northern latitudes including Alaska, Iceland, Norway and northern parts of Scotland.

However on rare occasions, it can also be seen from the Isle of Man.