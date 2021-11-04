North West based Carbon Co-op wins global climate prize at COP26 climate summit

The Carbon co-op, a not-for-profit co-operative that aims to assist people in finding green solutions to reduce carbon emissions from their homes by helping them retrofit, has won the Ashden Award for Green Skills for their People Powered Retrofit project.

The prize was announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, at a ceremony attended by the President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado.

The award was public recognition for Carbon Co-op’s ground breaking work on domestic energy efficiency and retrofit, rolling out a new end to end service for householders and training over 1,000 people in construction green skills.

They are also part of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham's Climate change partnership.

The Carbon Co-op say that there is a growing awareness of the need to retrofit and that increased time at home during the pandemic focussed people’s minds on the need to change.

But they say that more funding is needed from government to help people afford it.

Winners receive grants, publicity and support to grow and replicate their innovation.

The UK faces huge challenges in insulating its 29 million homes, we have shown initiatives like People Powered Retrofit can drive householder interest and train up the workforce we need to improve their homes. We’re delighted to receive this recognition from Ashden for the work we’ve put into People Powered Retrofit. Jonathan Atkinson, Director and co-founder of Carbon Co-op

Around 270,000 homes will need to be upgraded every year just in the North between now and 2035 in order to meet government targets.

So far any attempt to scale-up retrofitting has failed because of a lack of qualified trades people and because of the costs involved.

These climate pioneers are unlocking new training and job opportunities, particularly for women and marginalised communities in the UK and low income countries. The message to leaders at COP26 is clear – if they get behind such practical and proven climate solutions a zero carbon world is within our reach. Harriet Lamb, CEO of UK-based Ashden

With more than a million homes in Greater Manchester alone likely to require work, thousands more tradespeople will need to get into the retrofitting game if Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is to reach his target of the region being carbon neutral by 2038.

