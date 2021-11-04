A peace vigil has taken place underneath an anti-knife crime sculpture, the 'Knife Angel', which has arrived in Lancashire.

The 27ft sculpture is made from 100,000 blunted blades and travels around the UK to raise awareness of the consequences of knife violence.

It will be in position outside Blackburn Cathedral from 4 November, to mark the start of the Knife Angel Lancashire education programme, and will stay until the end of the month.

The sculpture is made from 100,000 blunt knives. Credit: PA

The vigil will took place on Thursday and included statements from interfaith representatives, committing to work together for peace.

It's an act of remembrance for anyone in Lancashire, including those who have lost loved ones through knife crime or been affected by knife crime.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sue Clarke said: “The education programme has a focus on prevention – how we can all play a part in raising awareness of knife crime and deterring our loved ones from getting involved.

"We are determined to make the most of the opportunities the Knife Angel brings, to engage our local communities in discussions about the devastating impacts of knife and violent crime.

"I would urge everyone in the county to visit the Knife Angel Lancashire website to find out how they can get involved during November.”