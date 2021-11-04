Play video

Prescot Street was closed in both ways while police dealt with the incident.

A man has been detained and a firearm recovered after armed police were called to Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Officers surrounded the hospital after they were called to deal with an incident outside A&E. A large area near the site on Prescot Street was cordoned off on Wednesday evening after reports of a man outside the hospital.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday morning that a man in his 60s had been detained and that he was being medically assessed.

The area was cordoned off during the incident. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly before 10.30pm on Wednesday before closing roads in the area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said that they were dealing with a concern for safety.

The force added: "We can confirm that armed officers remain at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital this morning, Thursday 4 November." "At around 10.20pm last night, a concern for the safety of a man outside the hospital was reported. Officers remain in the area and a road closure is in place on Prescot Street at both ends." "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident. Staff at the hospital are directing patients and visitors accordingly and will provide further updates when appropriate."

Royal Liverpool Hospital said that the hospital still remained open to patients and staff.

In a statement a spokesperson said:

"Access to the hospital’s main entrance has been closed following Prescot Street being cordoned off in response to an ongoing police incident.

"Whilst the incident is ongoing there will be minor disruption to access and services and the Trust would like to thank people for their patience and cooperation.

"The Trust can confirm that the hospital remains fully operational. It is safe to attend the hospital with access the site via alternative entrances for people wishing to attend the Accident and Emergency Department, for appointments or visiting.

"Please arrive as planned and you will be directed by onsite security through the hospital via alternative entrances."