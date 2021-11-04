Police are renewing an appeal for information to catch the killer of 29 year-old Adam Ellison in Prescot on the fourth anniversary of his death.Adam was fatally stabbed in Market Place in the early hours of 4 November 2017 after becoming involved in an altercation with two males onboard a scrambler bike.

During the incident Adam was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon causing him to fall to the ground.

His friends and a number of passers-by went to his aid and called 999 and the offenders rode off in the direction of Tesco supermarket. Adam was pronounced dead shortly after 2am in hospital.

Despite an intensive and ongoing investigation and detailed CCTV and witness enquiries and a number of arrests his killer has never been brought to justice.Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “It is unbelievable that four years on Adam’s family are still suffering, knowing that his killer is still free to walk the streets.

“Over the past four years we have carried out extensive and nationwide enquiries, spoken to potential witnesses, viewed CCTV and examined a number of investigative lines.“We know that someone knows the key to catching his killer and putting him behind bars. To that person I would say - search your conscience, speak to us and tell us what you know. The person responsible for Adam’s death does not deserve their freedom.“Please help to give Adam’s family a sense of closure and help us bring this criminal to justice.”

