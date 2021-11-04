Terror attack survivor launches victims' voice website to counter radicalisation

Play video

A survivor of the Westminster Bridge terror attack has gathered testimonies of those who have lived through acts of terrorism worldwide, to try stop people becoming radicalised.

Travis Frain, 23 and from Lancashire, has launched the Resilience in Unity Project in the hope that "even one person" can be persuaded to turn away from terrorism.

The Resilience in Unity Project features testimony from Mr Frain and other attack survivors

Thirty people speak about their experiences on the site which is aimed at school pupils, students and projects designed to prevent radicalisation.

At its heart is a global map, where users can click onto survivors' testimonies. It also includes details of the type of attack they endured and the motive behind it, if any.

The project's interactive map features survivors' stories from 15 countries

PhD student Mr Frain, who was 19 at the time he was injured in Westminster, came up with the idea for the website during the pandemic's lockdowns.

He wants to stop people going down a "path towards committing an attack."

If there is only one person who views this website and that one person is at risk of being radicalised... and that person reconsiders or decides to re-engage with safeguarding and with local authorities, if all of our life stories are only viewed by that one person, it will still have been worthwhile. Travis Frain, The Resilience in Unity Project

Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the Westminster attack with the terrorist shot dead by police

The project's founder was on a university trip to visit the Houses of Parliament, in March 2017, when he was hit by the car which terrorist Khalid Masood drove at pedestrians. Mr Frain's leg was broken but he survived.

"For a long time I didn't want to feel like being involved in the attack had changed me or changed my focus," he said. "But I think, having been through this, I was keen to feel like I had done my part to prevent other attacks in future and to improve things for people who come after me."