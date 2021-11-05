A case of avian influenza or 'bird flu' has been detected in Lancashire.

The UK Health Security Agency says the flu has has been circulating in Europe in recent weeks and there have now been three confirmed cases in kept birds in Britain, including Worcestershire, Wales and Angus in Scotland.

There have also been several findings in wild birds in north Wales, Lancashire and the east coast of Scotland.

The risk of further incursions in wild birds across Great Britain has recently been raised to high and to medium for poultry where biosecurity is poor. It remains low where biosecurity is stringent.

The risk has been raised to medium in poultry where biosecurity is poor. Credit: PA

The UK Health Security Agency advises that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said there is no food safety risk for UK consumers.

The current strain is the European strain of H5N1 and not the Asian strain that has had human health impacts.

In response to the increased risk to poultry and other captive birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has put in place a statutory avian influenza prevention zone.

The zone requires keepers across the country to take additional steps to implement enhanced biosecurity measures and to protect poultry and other captive birds from contact with wild birds. Some of these measures apply to all keepers, including those with small flocks or pet birds. They include:

cleansing and disinfection of equipment, vehicles and footwear when moving between bird premises;

effective vermin control;

reducing movements of people to the essentials for the birds’ welfare, collecting eggs and feeding;

keeping records of poultry, captive birds and egg movements;

ensuring that buildings are maintained and that repairs are carried out without delay where water or other contamination may penetrate.

The zone will be kept under regular review and amended as necessary in the light of any changes in circumstances.