This is the moment a member of the public and police detain a Daniel Murdoch, who has been jailed for more than six years.

A dangerous driver who threw a loaded shotgun and cartridges out of his car while being pursued by police has been jailed.

Daniel Muroch, 41, was pinned down by a member of the public and officers after a 'reckless' pursuit which caused havoc in Manchester.

Murdoch pleaded guilty to having a loaded shotgun in a public place; possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition; and dangerous driving.

Footage from a helicopter was released by Greater Manchester Police as he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Daniel Muroch was jailed for more than six years. Credit: GMP

Police say he was first spotted in his car in Eccles driving suspiciously and going through a red light on Liverpool Road on 8 May.He appeared intoxicated when police pulled him over and accelerated away, reaching speeds of up to 80mph in 30mph zones.

During the pursuit, he threw a bag containing a loaded sawn-off shotgun out of the car at a roundabout.

Footage from the police helicopter shows Murdoch's white Golf weaving across a bus lane and footpaths before he drives into a garage at the Trafford Centre.

Murdoch started a fight with another man outside the petrol station then ran away, with the man in pursuit. He eventually ran into waiting police officers and tasered.

Murdoch was chased down by a member of the public before being tasered by police. Credit: GMP

Another person who witnessed the drama unfold is also shown in the footage running to help officers pin him to the floor.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard that when Murdoch's home was searched, officers found another firearm hidden in a bag of children's toys.

He put forward a basis of plea in which he explained he was in debt to drug dealers who asked him to look after the weapons for three weeks and drop them off at another location.

Sentencing, Judge Angela Nield said: "For a man with your criminal record, it's almost as inevitable as night follows day that when addiction takes hold of you, you are clearly easy prey for those who you inevitably owe money."The use of, possession of and trading of illegal firearms is of significant concern in every city in this country, including Manchester."

This shotgun was found with Murdoch's fingerprints on after he threw the weapon out of his car during a pursuit. Credit: GMP

Murdoch, of Reddish, was also banned from driving for six years and three months.

Detective Constable David Jarvis, of GMP Trafford's Challenger team, said: "Murdoch's erratic actions behind the wheel that afternoon caused havoc for those near to the Trafford Centre and beyond, but it could have been unthinkably worse with a man as reckless as him in possession of a loaded firearm, too."Our priority is to always do our utmost to keep the public safe, and all involved in this incident did what they could in order to prevent any serious escalation in what had the potential to be a volatile situation.

"The quick-thinking of our officers thankfully ensured that no one came to harm, and the tireless work of detectives thereafter has taken two lethal weapons from the streets and put a dangerous man behind bars."