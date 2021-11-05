Play video

Report by Rob Jaskowski, ITV News

Coronation Street's former star Julie Goodyear has donated a raft of items from her days as Weatherfield's iconic Bet Lynch to a charity auction raising money for a hospice in Greater Manchester.

A total of 50 items, both personal to Julie, and as worn on TV in her most famous role, will help Willow Wood, the hospice for Tameside and Glossop, raise much-needed funds.

The star item is a glamorous ball gown, with a white tulle skirt and black satin bodice, which Julie wore to the Coronation Street 50th Anniversary Ball, held at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester in December 2010.

Lot no 48 in the auction, the ball gown worn by Julie Goodyear at the Coronation Street 50th Anniversary Ball

Other lots in the auction include earrings presented to Julie when she and Roy Barraclough switched on the Blackpool illuminations in 1990 and jewellery worn in the iconic ‘Pal’s’ scene with Rita Sullivan, played by Barbara Knox.

Julie, who was awarded the MBE for services to television drama in 1996 and left the soap in 1999, became a patron of Willow Wood earlier this year after a long period as a supporter of the Great Manchester hospice.

Last year a donation of jewellery raised over £16,000 for patient care at Willow Wood.

Julie said: "The amount raised was way beyond my expectations, and I was thrilled to be able to help the Hospice in this way."

It’s a wonderful charity, and one I’ve been involved with since hearing about it from their founding patron, Roy Barraclough who I worked so closely with on Coronation Street. I was very proud when I was asked to represent the Hospice as a patron as the care they provide to their community is second to none. Julie Goodyear MBE

Rita shares her Rovers Memories with classic Corrie clips

Mark Llewellin, the vice-chair of Trustees at Willow Wood said the sale will be held on Ebay, starting at 12 noon on Sunday 14 November and will run for 10 days.

“A number of our day patients had great fun modelling some of the lots, as did some of our volunteers and staff” said Mark, “and the photos are shown on the Willow Wood website.”