More than one million Covid booster jabs have been given in the North West in just over six weeks, the NHS has revealed.

The region saw 202,376 booster doses administered the week of the 25 October, which led to the region hitting the huge milestone.

A growing number of walk-in sites are now also administering the booster vaccine across, making it easier for people to get their jab.

202,376 booster doses given 25 to 31 October in the North West.

58% of people eligible for the booster in North West have now had their top-up jab.

How can I book my booster jab?

People eligible for their booster can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up without an appointment.

As well as the finder, the National Booking Service with a further 1.6 million invitations is going out this week as more people become eligible.

To book a booster vaccine, eligible people can visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

Am I eligible for a booster jab?

These are the groups currently able to get a Covid booster jab:

Those aged 50 and over;

people who live and work in care homes;

frontline health and social care workers;

people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19;

those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus, and;

people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in the North West, said: “Our teams are working hard to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible once it’s been six months since their second dose and I’d urge people who are eligible not to wait, but to get booked in for their booster vaccine straight away.”

