First look at planned Brian Epstein statue for Liverpool

Play video

Report by Victoria Grimes, ITV News

The contribution of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein to both the music industry and the city’s culture is to be celebrated in Liverpool, as a plans for a statue move a step closer.

The campaign's now reached its crowdfunding target and a planning application for the project has been submitted to the city council.

The statue of Epstein would be the first of a LGBTQ+ figure in Liverpool city centre.

Brian Epstein and the Beatles pictured in 1964 Credit: Press Association

Tom Calderbank, who is leading the project, said although they had reached their goal they're going to continue fundraising to secure a wider legacy and the creation of a musical instrument library for underprivileged youngsters in Liverpool.

The Epstein family have supported us from the start, and I’m made up we’re able to repay that faith by confirming that Brian will finally be justly honoured in his hometown with a wonderful statue by renowned sculptor Andy Edwards. This will be another world-class addition to Liverpool’s Beatle statue trail and overall cultural offer. Tom Calderbank

Epstein, who would have been 85, became manager of The Beatles in 1961, after seeing them play in the Cavern Club.

The venue was just a short walk from the NEMS Record Store, which Epstein managed, and which played a vital role in the city's music history, along with that of The Beatles.

His death in 1967 was seen as the beginning of the end for The Beatles, who officially split up in 1970.

It is proposed that the statue should stand at that site, on the corner with Whitechapel, charting a place that would change the fortunes of both the Fab Four and the music guru.

Born in Liverpool in 1934 to Jewish parents, Epstein also played a key role in the city’s wider music scene. Credit: Press Association

Although his sexuality was not publicly known until after his death, it was well known amongst his friends and business associates.

As a gay man living at time when homosexuality was illegal, Epstein faced many personal challenges.

The design is intended to be in the same style as our Beatles statues and relates to them not only in the walking pose, but it maps the short journey Brian would take to The Cavern from his NEMS office, or maybe to meet his boys on the waterfront. He could also of course be off to see Gerry, Billy, Tommy, Michael or Cilla. Sculptor Andy Edwards