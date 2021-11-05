First look at planned Brian Epstein statue for Liverpool

First statue in Liverpool of 'fifth’ Beatle Brian Epstein a step closer to reality
Report by Victoria Grimes, ITV News
The contribution of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein to both the music industry and the city’s culture is to be celebrated in Liverpool, as a plans for a statue move a step closer.
The campaign's now reached its crowdfunding target and a planning application for the project has been submitted to the city council.
The statue of Epstein would be the first of a LGBTQ+ figure in Liverpool city centre.
Tom Calderbank, who is leading the project, said although they had reached their goal they're going to continue fundraising to secure a wider legacy and the creation of a musical instrument library for underprivileged youngsters in Liverpool.
Epstein, who would have been 85, became manager of The Beatles in 1961, after seeing them play in the Cavern Club.
The venue was just a short walk from the NEMS Record Store, which Epstein managed, and which played a vital role in the city's music history, along with that of The Beatles.
His death in 1967 was seen as the beginning of the end for The Beatles, who officially split up in 1970.
It is proposed that the statue should stand at that site, on the corner with Whitechapel, charting a place that would change the fortunes of both the Fab Four and the music guru.
Although his sexuality was not publicly known until after his death, it was well known amongst his friends and business associates.
As a gay man living at time when homosexuality was illegal, Epstein faced many personal challenges.