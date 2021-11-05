The RSPCA describe how to build a safe dog den and other top tips on keeping your pets happy this fireworks season.

Although firework displays are great fun for us, it may cause stress to our four legged friends.

The RSPCA say an estimated 45% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear on Bonfire Night.

It doesn't have to be that way though - there are lots of simple things you can do to help your pet deal with fireworks.

Credit: PA

The RSPCA gives the following advice:

Make sure your dog or cat has somewhere to hide - perhaps under some furniture or in a cupboard - and can get to it at any time.

Ensure your pet is kept in a safe and secure environment and can’t escape.

Make sure your pets are microchipped in case they do escape.

During fireworks season, walk dogs during daylight and keep pets indoors when fireworks are likely to be set off.

At nightfall, close windows and curtains and put on music to mask and muffle the sound of fireworks.

Ignore the firework noises yourself. Play with a toy to see if your dog wants to join in, but don't force them to play.

You could also talk to your vet about pheromone diffusers . These disperse calming chemicals into the room.

Classic FM will present a special show to help keep pets calm on Bonfire Night and the fireworks season.Good Morning Britain presenter Charlittle Hawkins will Pet Classics, a programme of the most peaceful classical music, especially for pets (and their owners).

Don’t forget small animals:

If your pets live outside, partly cover cages, pens and aviaries with blankets so that one area is well sound-proofed.

Make sure that your pets are still able to look out.

Provide lots of extra bedding so your pets have something to burrow in.

Consider bringing them indoors. This should be done gradually, so you will need to plan ahead.

Make sure to look out for hedgehogs before lighting bonfires, and share to raise awareness.

More information can be found on the RSPCA website.